Army top brass reviews regional, internal security at corps commanders’ conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, where matters related to regional and domestic security environment were discussed, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with a special focus on the situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum positively noted increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian & security crisis in IIOJ&K, said the ISPR.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.

Dilating upon Afghan Peace Process, the participants expressed hope for peaceful & stable Afghanistan for regional peace & stability. Commanders noted that the enormity of the security challenges warrants a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else.

The army’s media wing said that participants underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from an adversary.

The CCC also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA /KP in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts especially towards enabling LEAs’ apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

According to ISPR, the CCC headed by COAS Bajwa expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace & progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan which lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pak stance on role of hostile agencies in training & funding of terrorists.

Speaking during the CCC, COAS said that dividends of improved security situation including the return of international cricket in the country are a result of numerous sacrifices rendered by armed forces.

“We will stay the course InshaAllah,” COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

