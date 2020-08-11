Army continues rescue, relief operation in Dadu

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday continued rescue and relief operations in various parts of Dadu district to help the people affected by recent hill torrent and breach of flood protection bund of Nai Gaj Dam, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Army personnel through helicopters rescuing trapped people from the flood hit areas to safer places.

Affected people were being provided medicines and meal. 34,000 ration bags have been distributed among the deserving people, the ISPR said and added that Pakistan Navy’s hovercraft was also busy in relief work in Johi Goth area of Dadu.

Read More: Relief and rescue operation continues in Dadu rain-hit areas

Earlier on August 11, Pakistan Army had continued to carry out rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas of Johi area of Dadu.

The rainwater was being drained out in Manchar Lake to ease the water pressure from Gaaj Dam. Meanwhile, the dilapidated roads had not been repaired yet by the authorities due to which more than 150 villages were disconnected from Dadu and Johi.

