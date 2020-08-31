Army continues rescue, relief work in Karachi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday continued its relief and rescue operation in Karachi, ARY News reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Army personnel removed rainwater from underpasses located at Golimar, Golimar and KPT, adding that these underpasses have been reopened for traffic.

However, the dewatering process was continued in various areas inundated with rainwater, read the statement.

The Army personnel were also shifting vehicles trapped in rainwater to safe locations and removing other obstacles from the major thoroughfares in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The ISPR said that 32 medical camps and 56 relief camps were also established with the support of the civil administration.

“Three field medical centres have been established in Qayyumabad, Surjani and Saadi Town, where affected people are provided medical facilities,” it said.

Read More: Pakistan Army continues dewatering, relief activities in Karachi: ISPR

Earlier on August 29, Pakistan Army’s engineers had continued de-watering process at the underpasses in Karachi, clearing rainwater from at least one of them.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the dewatering process had been completed at COD underpass at Shahra-e-Faisal while the process to drain water from KPT underpass was ongoing.

The armed forces continue to provide ration, cooked food and other basic commodities to the rain-affectees through its mobile teams, ISPR had said.

Comments

comments