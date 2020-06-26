Army medical corps will continue to serve nation: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Acknowledging untiring services and sacrifices of medical staff all over the country, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Army medical corps will continue to serve the nation through professional excellence and inspiring leadership, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief made these remarks while inaugurating the Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography (PET-CT) & Cyclotron System and Biplane Angiography System at Armed Forces Institute of Radiology & Imaging (AFIRI) in Rawalpindi.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that AFIRI being state-of-the-art facility is providing high quality medical services to people of Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir. Adjutant General & Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman, Surgeon General.

Earlier on April 22, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that Pakistan Army will continue its cooperation with the civil institutions in fight against the novel coronavirus, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had reported.

According to military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where he had been briefed about COVID-19 related multi-sectoral situation, implementation of National Coordination Committee decisions, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against the pandemic.

