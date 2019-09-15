Army soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC laid to rest

BAHAWALNAGAR: Army soldier, Ghulam Rasool, who was martyred in unprovoked firing by India across Line of Control (LoC) at Haji Peer sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest in Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A large number of people, including senior military officers, attended his funeral prayers which were offered in his native village of Baghban Poora.

Afterwards, he was laid to rest at a local graveyard with full military honours. Rasool joined Pakistan Army nine years ago.

Sharing his feelings on the occasion, Ahmed Din, the father of the martyred solider said he is proud that his son [Ghulam Rasool] sacrificed his life for the defence of the homeland.

Rasool was martyred as India restored to unprovoked firing across LoC on Thursday.

Earlier on August 16, another Pakistani soldier had been martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor had said.

In a tweet, DG ISPR had said, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”

