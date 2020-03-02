WATCH: Shafaat Ali does Arnab Goswami, gets lauded by Indian fans too

In another fun-filled episode of ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, Comedian Shafaat Ali entertained the whole nation with his amazing parody of Indian news anchor Arnab Goswami for the “nation wants to know”.

The episode aired on February 29, not only saw show host Waseem Badami enjoying dummy Goswami’s antics but the show also had a dummy Navjot Singh Sidhu who took jibes at Goswami’s attitude and “RSS-inspired” analysis of every situation under the sun.

The dummy Goswami kept answering all of the host’s questions in a loud voice and without even listening to him or anyone else at the HLPJ set for that matter.

As Sidhu (dummy) told him about Pakistan’s greatness and the country men’s welcoming attitude towards its guests, Goswami even branded him as “anti-national” and asked him to apologise in his signature style (i.e. shouting).

As expected, he kept praising Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and almost answered every question after chanting “Waah Modi Jee Waah”.

The video of the program’s session not only received love from Pakistanis but many Indians too showered praise on Shafaat Ali for ridiculing him.

For those who don’t know, Arnab Ranjan Goswami is an Indian television news anchor, who is the editor and majority owner of the news channel Republic TV.

Before Republic TV, Goswami was the editor-in-chief and a news anchor of Times Now and ET Now, from 2006 to 2016.

