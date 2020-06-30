Web Analytics
Arnab Goswami trolled for his hysterical monologue over TikTok ban in India

The Indian government on Monday banned a number of Chinese apps including the hugely popular TikTok but what trended on social media was an Indian news anchor Arnab Goswami.

Known for his funny antics and ultra-nationalistic approach- both of which have nothing to do with journalism- Arnab explained the move as if India had conquered China and thus became a laughing stock on social media, yet again.

“The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move, They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know, that when we want to act, we will act without warning” said an overtly animated Goswami live on TV.

Arnab Goswami was not only trolled by Pakistanis but also Indian social media users with some of them saying that he is a true TikTok star while some suggesting him to join WWE as a presenter.

As always, he has succeed in becoming a viral meme on social media.

 

It is pertinent to note here that the BJP government’s move also not well received by TikTok users in India with some of them expressing fears that it will raise unemployment and deter foreign investors from investing in India.

