Arnab Goswami trolled for his hysterical monologue over TikTok ban in India

The Indian government on Monday banned a number of Chinese apps including the hugely popular TikTok but what trended on social media was an Indian news anchor Arnab Goswami.

Known for his funny antics and ultra-nationalistic approach- both of which have nothing to do with journalism- Arnab explained the move as if India had conquered China and thus became a laughing stock on social media, yet again.

“The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move, They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know, that when we want to act, we will act without warning” said an overtly animated Goswami live on TV.

Arnab Goswami was not only trolled by Pakistanis but also Indian social media users with some of them saying that he is a true TikTok star while some suggesting him to join WWE as a presenter.

As always, he has succeed in becoming a viral meme on social media.

When my mom beat the shit out of me for harassing my younger sibling https://t.co/07TzXws32e — Raj Mehta (@rajmehta982) June 30, 2020

I think he has a hell of a career in WWE ahead of him. https://t.co/P4Ry8Vys4i — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) June 30, 2020

At this point it is difficult to tell whether something is parody or real pic.twitter.com/oTc0eyOoin — dorku (@Dorkstar) June 29, 2020

"Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former." – Albert Einstein https://t.co/whbZO6LuUV — Ankit Yadav (@theLOLindian) June 30, 2020

Seeing the video my first thought was like did we took back Aksai Chin? — WalterSandersAnthony (@wsa2712) June 29, 2020

the sheer suddenness of the move#ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/qAiJf7M94M — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) June 30, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂

کون ہو بھای آپ۔ مطلب کون۔ کیوں۔ کیسے؟؟ https://t.co/gbYzl5vKLI — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) June 30, 2020

Who has more drama, Me or Arnab ? Tribute to Arnab’s #tiktokbanindia monologue on TikTok 😂 Arnab TikTok is fun, come there, you have exactly the content TikTok needs. pic.twitter.com/Y781tjMM1D — RJ Fahad (@rjfahad) June 30, 2020

Plot twist: Arnab secretly recording a viral video for TikTok 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/rsqwDQvsJS — Hasan Abbas (@hasabs1214) June 29, 2020

Someone tell Arnab that TikTok isn't the name of a Chinese General. https://t.co/73EuntgBLY — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) June 30, 2020

It is pertinent to note here that the BJP government’s move also not well received by TikTok users in India with some of them expressing fears that it will raise unemployment and deter foreign investors from investing in India.

