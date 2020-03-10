Arnold Schwarzenegger sues creator of robot lookalike

Austrian-American actor, businessman and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is suing a tech company over a robot lookalike.

A Russian tech startup, called Promobot, decided to use his name and likeness for one of its robots.

The filmmaker’s lawsuit alleges that the robot lookalike “diminishes his hard-earned and well-deserved reputation as a major motion picture star,” according to TMZ.

The robot not only looks like Schwarzenegger but also has his name. The creation is advertised on Promobot advertises site as a “companion robot,” one of several that emulates the appearance of world-famous celebrities.

“Marilyn Monroe will meet guests, William Shakespeare will tell children fairytales, and Cristiano Ronaldo will manage the smart home system,” Promobot’s website says of its “Robo-C” line. “‘Arnold Schwarzenegger’ will meet your guests, turn on the light and turn the kettle on.”

The Terminator actor has asked that the company to stop rolling out its version of “Arnold” for public events and conferences. But the startup rolled out the companion bot for a display at the New York Toy Fair, despite originally agreeing to the request.

