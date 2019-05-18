Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked by ‘crazed fan’

World-famous actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked during one of his events in South Africa.

The Terminator star was in attendance at Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg when he received a flying double-kick in his back.

The impact made him fall into the crowd and landed on the ground.

But the former Mr. Universe didn’t seem as much hurt for a 71-year-old, and he took back his seat after he got up.

The identity of the attacker and motive behind the hostile move couldn’t be ascertained though he was detained by the security of the convention centre and later handed over to police.

The management, however, confirmed the former TV star wouldn’t press charges against the person.

Commenting about the incident on Twitter, Schwarzenegger said: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

The event organisers, later in a statement, said that he was unexpectedly attacked by a ‘crazed fan’ after breaching security.

Arnold was in great spirits and very generous with fans and athletes alike, the statement said.

They also confirmed that Schwarzenegger was fine and was carrying on with his activities as planned.

