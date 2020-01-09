‘Arranged’ visits can’t hide atrocities of occupied Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders

In Occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir said that India cannot hide the truth about Kashmir by arranging guided visits of Delhi-based envoys.

Commenting on a two-day visit by a 17-member delegation of Delhi-based envoys of different countries to the occupied territory.

Read More: Syed Ali Gilani urges world to probe gross HR violations in occupied Kashmir

The Hurriyat organization said if the situation in occupied Kashmir is as normal as India claims, then New Delhi should allow envoys to meet common people, members of civil society, journalists and let them visit jails and detention centers.

Meanwhile, the grim situation due to the Indian military siege on the ground continued on the 158th consecutive day on Thursday.

Read More: Thousands attend funeral of martyr in Indian occupied Kashmir

Meanwhile, Kashmir Council Europe arranged a camp in Brussels, Belgium today to sensitize the people of Europe about continuing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Brochures highlighting the Indian military siege and human rights violations in the territory were distributed on the occasion.

Comments

comments