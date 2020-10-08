‘Get ready for arrest’, Maryam shares Nawaz Sharif’s message for her

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that every solution of the issues faced by the country lies in the slogan ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ [Give respect to vote] as its sanctity has been violated during the last polls, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a consultative meeting of the party, the PML-N leader said that her father Nawaz Sharif has directed her to prepare her bag and get ready for the arrest. “Nawaz Sharif has asked me to prepare for the arrest with a brave heart,” she said.

“The message of Nawaz Sharif has already been conveyed to people in every nook and corner of the country,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz further assured that they would never leave the PML-N activists alone and she would be the first to give sacrifice whenever needed. “We are not among the ones who hid behind the containers and leave the activists in open to suffer from the consequences.”

She further took oath from the party activists to stand side by side during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-a multiparty alliance of the opposition- campaign and said that people have now pinned hope on the PDM and Nawaz Sharif for the betterment in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Talking to media along with the JUI-F delegation, who called the PML-N leaders here in Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz said that the opposition parties first rally will be held in Gujranwala and she will also extend an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she said that the incumbent government is afraid of the opposition’s protest movement. “Govt has changed the administration of Gujranwala before the first rally which shows they are afraid of the protest movement,” she added.

