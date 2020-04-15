Over 6600 held for violating coronavirus lockdown in Sindh

KARACHI: Over 6600 people have been arrested in the Sindh province over violation of the coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Overall 124 people were held in the province today, with majority of the arrests made from Sukkur and Larkana areas of the province.

According to details, 47 people were arrested from Sukkur and 43 from Larkana and nine and seven cases registered against them respectively.

Karachi remained third on the list of arrests today as only 25 people were nabbed from the city and booked in 13 cases over violating section 144. Seven people were arrested from Hyderabad with four cases registered against them.

One person each was arrested from Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad areas and were booked for violating lockdown restrictions.

It may be noted that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference along with other provincial ministers in Karachi, CM Murad said that the restrictions during the lockdown, which has been extended for the next two weeks, will be tougher than before.

“Strict action will be taken against all those sectors who will not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government,” warned CM Murad.

Tailors, mechanics, barbers and auto part repair shops will remain closed until April 30, he said, adding that ban on pillion ridding will remain in place.

