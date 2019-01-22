LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, arrested for their involvement in the Sahiwal shootout, have failed to give any evidence in support of their claims to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources informed ARY News that the CTD personnel failed to provide the JIT formed to probe the Sahiwal shootout – which left four including a minor dead – with intelligence reports, which according to CTD’s statements, led the counter-terrorism agency to chase and shoot down the unfortunate family.

It was learnt that the arrested CTD personnel could not provide video recordings and data of the WhatsApp calls, which they said, was the basis for them to carry out the operation.

According to sources, the JIT recorded the statements of the CTD team separately, and stark contradictions were observed in the statement of 7 personnel, including Safdar Hussain, the in-charge of the attacking police party.

Sources also informed that the JIT has obtained call recordings of all CTD personnel involved in Saturday’s shootout, whereas their bank accounts are also being checked for any suspicious transactions.

Earlier, ARY News reported that Sub-Inspector (SI) Safdar Hussain led the CTD team, whereas Ahsan, Muhammad Ramzan, Saifullah and Hasnain Akbar were also present in the team.

The personnel opened shots at the vehicle from the front and both sides, in which the family was travelling in, resulting in the deaths of four, including a minor.

Sources informed that the claim of the CTD that the persons travelling in the car retaliated with Kalashnikov firing stood wrong as “no evidence of firing from inside the car” could be obtained.

