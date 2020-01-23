Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil extends wishes to Pakistani couple on wedding

Mesut ozil

Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil congratulated a Pakistani couple on their marriage by sharing their video.

The star took to Twitter to extend wishes for the couple who are Arsenal fans.

In the video, the newlyweds can be seen holding an Arsenal banner with logos and “the Gunners” written above, surrounded by their friends and family.

Congratulations to this @Arsenal Pakistan couple Inam ul Haq and Arooj Talat Khan! Btw nice celebration in the end. All the best for you two!” Ozil wrote.

Inam and Arooj also made Ozil’s signature celebration style—the “M” sign.

The German footballer makes the sign for his niece Mira , not because his own name starts with an M.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Indian actor Gippy Grewal wants to work with Mehwish Hayat

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Olivia Colman lead diverse Sundance 2020 lineup

Lifestyle

Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood producer

Lifestyle

Don’t cry for me Portugal – Injured Madonna cancels second show in Lisbon


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close