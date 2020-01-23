Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil extends wishes to Pakistani couple on wedding

Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil congratulated a Pakistani couple on their marriage by sharing their video.

The star took to Twitter to extend wishes for the couple who are Arsenal fans.

In the video, the newlyweds can be seen holding an Arsenal banner with logos and “the Gunners” written above, surrounded by their friends and family.

“Congratulations to this @Arsenal Pakistan couple Inam ul Haq and Arooj Talat Khan! Btw nice celebration in the end. All the best for you two!” Ozil wrote.

Inam and Arooj also made Ozil’s signature celebration style—the “M” sign.

The German footballer makes the sign for his niece Mira , not because his own name starts with an M.

