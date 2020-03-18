ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed Air Marshal Arshad Malik to perform his duties as Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Chief Executive Officer for a month, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Hearing the PIA CEO appointment case, the SC bench allowed Mr. Malik to discharge his duties as the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed in his remarks said those who dented the PIA, are also working in the organisation these days.

The court remarked that more people are working in the PIA as compared to its fleet. “This is the reason why PIA has failed toturn into a profitable organisation.”

The court after allowing the current management of the PIA to continue for a month, adjourned the next hearing of the case till April 20 and sought complete details of the contracts being offered by the PIA.

The court has also summoned Arshad Malik to appear before the court in person on the next hearing of the case.

It may be noted that on the last hearing of the case on February 20, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had asked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik to decided which position he wants to hold.

Govt’s reply in SC

The federal government in its reply submitted in the Supreme Court by terming the plea against CEO PIA Arshad Malik based on ‘dishonesty’ had stated that the revenue of the national flag-carrier increased by 44 per cent during the tenure of Arshad Malik, adding that the line losses of the PIA were also curtailed upto 75 per cent.

Terming Arshad Malik as an expert in Finance, HR and other fields, the federal government in its response submitted in SC had said Malik had taken stern action against the wrong doings in the PIA, including removal of fake degree holders employees.

“The appointment of Arshad Mehmood was made under the set parameters after the approval of the federal cabinet”, the reply states and adds that problems of the Pakistan International Airlines saw sharp decrease during his [Malik] tenure.

