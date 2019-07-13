Judge Arshad Malik’s verdicts to remain valid, law experts weigh in

ISLAMABAD: The law experts weighed in those verdicts announced by Accountability Judge Arshad Malik will remain valid in all cases.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, former attorney general Shah Khawar explained that the controversy around the alleged video and the verdicts of cases are two different matters. The judgments given by the judge will remain valid.

Another law expert Azhar Siddique said that the transfer of Judge Arshad Malik from the National Accountability Bureau’s Court will not affect the merits of the cases he had heard so far. However, those involved in the conspiracy of the alleged video should be charged with the contempt of court.

Barrister Masroor Shah stressed that Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz’s leaders should also submit their affidavits like the accountability judge.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

