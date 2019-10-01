Article 370 abrogation case: Modi govt asked to submit reply on Nov 14

Indian Supreme Court has fixed November 14 for hearing on the constitutional validity of Modi government decision to abrogate Article 370 that gives special status to occupied Kashmir.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana allowed the centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370, The Times of India reported.

The bench said one week time would be for the petitioners to file their replies to the counter-affidavit that would be filed by the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration within four weeks.

As many as 14 petitions have been filed in the Indian SC challenging the Modi government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and the imposition of curfew in occupied Kashmir.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill to remove Article 370, about the special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

Since the abortion of Article 370, the held valley is facing strict curfew and communication blockade.

What is Article 370 and 35A of Indian Constitution?

According to the Constitution of India, Article 370 provides provisions regarding special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, restricting the Indian state’s legislative powers.

As per Article 35A, a person cannot acquire any immovable proper in Kashmir if he or she is not a permanent resident of the region.

