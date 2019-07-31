Hungarian artist calls out ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ makers for plagiarism

Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya has been punctuated by another controversy as Hungarian artist claims that the makers have plagiarised her art.

Over a news poster of the film, artist Flora Borsi called out the makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao starrer. She accused them of plagiarising her art and went onto share the original artwork where a black cat has been juxtaposed on a girl’s face.

The freelance artist took to Twitter and wrote “This movie poster plagiarized my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya .”

She also replied to the lead actor’s tweet featuring the said poster and wrote “Ah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!”

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

When photographer and visual artist Borsi did some research, she found out she is not the only artist whose work has been copied by Prakash Kovelamudi’s directorial.

I just found out I'm not alone in this as an artist..

made a little research. #JudgementallHaiKya pic.twitter.com/59mCVo0Rsl — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 30, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya hit the screens on July 26.

