Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hungarian artist calls out ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ makers for plagiarism

Judgmental Hai Kya

Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya has been punctuated by another controversy as Hungarian artist claims that the makers have plagiarised her art.

Over a news poster of the film, artist Flora Borsi called out the makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao starrer. She accused them of plagiarising her art and went onto share the original artwork where a black cat has been juxtaposed on a girl’s face.

The freelance artist took to Twitter and wrote “This movie poster plagiarized my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya .”

She also replied to the lead actor’s tweet featuring the said poster and wrote “Ah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!”

When photographer and visual artist Borsi did some research, she found out she is not the only artist whose work has been copied by Prakash Kovelamudi’s directorial.

Judgementall Hai Kya hit the screens on July 26.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Sister pens heartfelt note for Iqra Aziz on her engagement

Lifestyle

Govinda claims he was offered ‘Avatar’, suggested film’s title

Lifestyle

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in Stockholm assault case

Lifestyle

Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close