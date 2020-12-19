Pakistani digital artist Sara Shakeel, known for her glimmering artwork using Swarowski crystals and glitter, has just teamed up with Lancome on their latest holiday campaign featuring Hollywood heavyweights Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried.

Unveiling her work for the international beauty giant on her Instagram that boasts 1 million followers, Sara expressed elation at working on such a huge campaign. “I’ve been dying to share with all of you for such a long time! Dreams are definitely made up of kindness, smiles, and everything nice! My collaboration with Lancome was no less than all that I’ve mentioned!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel)

The young dentist-turned-artist was given the task to take over their Christmas collaboration with Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried and transform it with her sparkly art.

“I mean creating art out of Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried was like a pinching moment for me. Every time I stared at their images and was about to sparkle them up, I was like “Damn! This is such a dream! They will see this! And I hope they like what they see,” shared Sara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel)

She added how that emotion motivated her to “sparkle up my imagination a 1000 times more.”

In addition to redecorating Lancome’s campaign images, Sara also consulted on the campaign video and a matching Instagram filter.

“I truly and really thank the whole team of Lancome, the CEO for believing in my “new form of art” and letting me take over their Christmas 2020 campaign,” she gushed. She also shared an Elle magazine article hailing the campaign as the ‘prettiest Christmas beauty collection of 2020″.

Sara dedicated the work to people around the world, calling it a universal campaign, saying, “I hope you get to see a bit of my vision that brightens up your day!”

Comments

comments