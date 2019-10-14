Pakistani artist makes Prince William, Kate Middleton’s portrait

Pakistani artist Waqas Ahmed Shaiq has made a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of the royal visit to Pakistan.

The portrait features the duchess donning a green dress, which is also the colour of Pakistan’s flag. “I used colour pencils for this portrait and it took me a week to complete it, ” Shaiq told ARY News.

The artist wishes to present it to Prince William and Kate Middleton, for which he is trying to get in touch with a government official or British High Commission.

“I wanted to express my love and respect for the royal couple through my art and promote Pakistan-UK friendship,” he said.

He has made portraits of leading Pakistani politicians and world leaders in the past.

Shaiq’s portrait of Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman was presented to him by Senate chairman on his recent visit to Pakistan in February.

“I have also drawn Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim. The portrait was presented to the Emir by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani,” he shared.

His first portrait for Britain’s royal family was in 2017 when he drew Queen Elizabeth II. He also turned one of the stunning photos released to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, into a beautiful portrait.

Shaiq, a self-taught artist who can transform an image into a beautiful work of art, started out in 2005 and considers himself god-gifted. He has achieved near-perfection over the years—give him a charcoal pencil and colours, he can draw sketches as large as that of humans.

In April 2017, he was featured on international website TopTeny as the ‘World’s top ten most talented and exceptional artists’.

