KARACHI: ARY Communications Limited has clarified a news item published by various media groups about tax evasion and Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) demand of Rs992million from the organisation.

According to a statement released by ARY Communications Limited, the organisation has maintained that the additional commissioner issued the order without listening or taking into consideration the organization’s stance on the issue and that the matter is already subjudice.

“ARY Communications Limited has already challenged the FBR’s findings in Income Tax (Appeals), Zone-I, Karachi and Commissioner Appeals is hearing ARY Communications Ltd’s viewpoint in the case,” reads the statement.

The organisation further announced that it will take legal action against the media houses who carried the misleading news item.

ARY Communications Limited concluded by saying that it has full confidence in the country’s legal system but will not comment on the matter as it is subjudice, adding that it will apprise ARY News’ viewers and others regarding the matter as soon as the verdict is announced.

