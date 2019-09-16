ARY Digital Network celebrates 19 years of success today

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network has turned 19 years old on Monday. The network which has millions of viewers in 126 countries, is proudly celebrating its birth anniversary today.

Its remarkable journey began from a small office in London 19 years ago and led it to become the largest television network of Pakistan.

Late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob laid the foundation of ARY Group. Haji Iqbal founded the ARY Digital Network while Mr. Salman Iqbal has been President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network.

It’s been 19 years !!! I would like to thank Almighty Allah, my entire family, the people who stood by me thru the toughest times and happy moments . Would like to thank all #ARY viewers around the world . Especially my #UK viewers from where it all started #ARY19thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/SFDGt7UYul — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) September 15, 2019

The network started its transmission from Dubai in 2000. Since then, it has not only upheld professional values in these 19 years but grew into a family of popular channels like ARY Digital, ARY News, ARY Zauq, ARY Zindagi, ARY Qtv and ARY Music. HBO and Nickelodeon are also the part of ARY Digital Network.

It is an honor that ARY News is the number one source of information for Pakistanis all over while the plays aired on ARY Digital are popular among viewers around the globe.

