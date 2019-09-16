Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


ARY Digital Network celebrates 19 years of success today

ARY Digital Network

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network has turned 19 years old on Monday. The network which has millions of viewers in 126 countries, is proudly celebrating its birth anniversary today.

Its remarkable journey began from a small office in London 19 years ago and led it to become the largest television network of Pakistan.

Late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob laid the foundation of ARY Group. Haji Iqbal founded the ARY Digital Network while Mr. Salman Iqbal has been President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network.

The network started its transmission from Dubai in 2000. Since then, it has not only upheld professional values in these 19 years but grew into a family of popular channels like ARY Digital, ARY News, ARY Zauq, ARY Zindagi, ARY Qtv and ARY Music. HBO and Nickelodeon are also the part of ARY Digital Network.

It is an honor that ARY News is the number one source of information for Pakistanis all over while the plays aired on ARY Digital are popular among viewers around the globe.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

IMF’s SOS mission arriving in Pakistan today

Pakistan

Curfew continues on 43rd consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan has exposed Modi’s real face: Pervez Khattak

Pakistan

Govt will play its due role in resolving overseas Pakistanis’ issues: Zulfi Bukhari


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close