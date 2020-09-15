ARY Digital Network celebrates 20 years of remarkable journey

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its remarkable journey which began from a small office in London and has made it the largest television network of Pakistan.

The television network with its news, movies, drama, music and religious information has served Pakistan diligently for last 20 years.

Late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob laid the foundation of ARY Group. Haji Iqbal founded the ARY Digital Network while Mr. Salman Iqbal has been President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network.

President and CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on this occasion said, “Congrats to the entire team of ARY Digital Network, to my viewers and my entire family who stood by us in this amazing journey.20 years just passed by. We learnt a lot in this journey and pray to Allah that we keep serving our country as we have for the last 20 years.”

The network started its transmission from Dubai in 2000. Since then, it has not only upheld professional values in these 19 years but grew into a family of popular channels like ARY Digital, ARY News, ARY Zauq, ARY Zindagi, ARY Qtv and ARY Music. HBO and Nickelodeon are also the part of ARY Digital Network.

It is an honor that ARY News is the number one source of information for Pakistanis all over while the plays aired on ARY Digital are popular among viewers around the globe.

