ARY Feast: Pakistan’s biggest family food, musical festival begins in Karachi    

KARACHI: A large number of families and food lovers thronged Karachi’s Beach View Park in Clifton as Pakistan’s biggest family food and music festival, ‘ARY Feast’ began on Friday.

Mouth-watering dishes are waiting for you at the three-day ARY Feast where renowned singers and artists amused people with their stunning performance.

Food giants, restaurants and amusement companies have established stalls… in the three-day festival organised at city’s Clifton area.

Families in large numbers are different kinds of cuisines, while children are seen enjoying different swings at the amusement corner.

Versatile Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali will perform live in the musical night in front of the energetic crowd at the fun-filled event tonight.

Sabri Sisters, Sohail Haider and other renowned artists gave a powerful performance and entertained the audience.

Celebrities have also attended the event and enjoyed their time out with the masses. The festival will continue till February 16 in the port city.

