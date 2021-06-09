KARACHI: ARY Laguna DHA City- the first of its kind construction project in Pakistan- on Wednesday held its first balloting ceremony at its head office with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail as chief guest, ARY News reported.

The balloting and booking event that was held at ARY Laguna head office where Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated the first balloting session along with Chairman ARY Laguna, Mr Salman Iqbal.

“I am delighted to see DHA and ARY working together to add this modern state of the art project to our city of lights, which will definitely enhance the city’s outlook and at the same time bring economic and life style benefits to many,” said Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

Chairman ARY Laguna Salman Iqbal said, “ Alhamdulillah we have started the balloting process today and we are confident that this project will not only set the standard for a modern living but at the same time it will become a landmark project for the country’s progressive image”.

Salman Iqbal also shed light on the many benefits of the secure Escrow account payments system introduced for the project and invited all the project’s valued customers to visit the site and see for themselves the pace at which the construction work is going on.

Also present at the ceremony were Administrator DHA, Chairman ARY Group Haji Jan Mohammad, Vice Chairman ARY Group Haji Abdul Rauf, CEO ARY Laguna Mr Yaqoob Iqbal and the management of ARY Laguna.

The project, first of its kind in Pakistan, already made headlines in the past due to the unique facilities it offers and the announcement of incorporation of Escrow account payments to increase customer confidence.

The results of the balloting will also be published on ARY Laguna website.

About ARY Laguna

With development and construction already in full swing, the project will introduce a 20-acre man-made lagoon for the first time in the country, being built with the expertise of an internationally renowned company Crystal Lagoons, which has successfully delivered multiple lagoons worldwide.

This is the first project of its kind in South East Asia, which will become the new lifestyle hub of Karachi.

DHA City Karachi has also been superbly planned with a visionary approach to make it a resident friendly city in terms of provision of healthcare, education, family-entertainment and access friendly facilities.

Horticultural component has been imaginatively incorporated to make DHA City Karachi a green and healthy city.

