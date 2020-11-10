DUBAI: ARY Laguna DHA City -Pakistan’s first artificial beach and resort housing project- announced Middle East’s top real estate agency, H&S Real Estate, as its platinum agent in Dubai, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The announcement was made in a ceremony attended by President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal and Managing Director H&S Real Estate Emad Haq in Dubai where both the parties expressed confidence in the viability and success of the revolutionary real-estate project.

“This is an entirely different project so we appointed agencies after a lot of scrutiny and diligence, as people know H&S is the number one real estate company in the Middle East and they have a truly international clientele so this partnership will make ARY Laguna DHA City a global brand,” said Salman Iqbal.

Related Coverage

ARY Laguna: Salman Iqbal announces Pakistan’s first artificial beach and resort housing project

Mr Salman Iqbal added that forms and additional information about the project will be available with the platinum agents.

Emad Haq, Managing Director H&S Real Estate, said that his company believes that ARY Laguna is a revolutionary real-estate project and has the potential to redefine the concept of living in Karachi and Sindh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

About ARY Laguna DHA City project

As announced by President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal, ARY Laguna will be Pakistan’s first-ever artificial beach and resort-style housing project. It will be the first-ever manmade beach living project in South Asia and will feature an artificial lagoon with crystal clear waters and white sand, private beach access for the residents and a range of water sports facilities among other amenities.

Comments

comments