Judge’s purported video: ARY News locates office of Mian Tariq

MULTAN: ARY News on Saturday found the office of Mian Tariq, an important character of ‘video leak’ scandal against Judge Arshad Malik.

Mian Tariq hailed from Multan and he was also associated with electronics business, sources said and added that he had a shop, ‘Tariq TV Centre’ at Fawara Chock in the city.

Mian Tariq was also involved in selling of smuggled TVs and LEDs, the sources said and added that his elder brother, Mian Edrees had been arrested in a smuggling case.

Accountability Judge Arshad Malik in an affidavit submitted to the law had claimed that he had been blackmailed by Mian Tariq to favor Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Reference Case.

The sources further revealed that the judge had visited Multan to meet Mian Tariq after the purported video had been screened by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz during a presser.

The sources further said that Mian Tariq had also recorded secret videos of several other important personalities. Mian Tariq was expert in making relations and dealings, the sources added.

Judge Arshad Malik who had been under the scanner since the past few days in reference to the ‘video leak’ scandal against him, claiming that the judge announced a verdict against Nawaz Sharif under duress had claimed that he was under immense pressure to pardon Nawaz Sharif.

Arshad Malik in his written statement had claimed that he had been blackmailed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) through and old video tape of him which had secretly been filmed in Multan 16 years ago, sources had claimed.

