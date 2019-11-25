ARY News again receives AGAHI award for ‘Favourite News Channel of the Year’

ISLAMABAD: ARY News once again clinched the ‘Favourite News Channel of the Year’ award for the third consecutive year, in the People’s Choice category of Agahi Awards-2019 in Islamabad.

Not only the channel but one of its top talk show hosts Maria Memon too won the most favourite ‘Current Affairs Anchor Female of the Year’ award, a reminder that people still trust ARY News for both news and views.

A number of print, television, radio and digital media journalists from across Pakistan were awarded in over 47 categories for their work in the ceremony in the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News host Arshad Sharif had won the most favourite ‘Current Affairs Anchor of the Year’ award in Agahi Awards- 2018.

Whereas in Agahi Awards- 2016, ARY News had clinched the most ‘Favourite News Channel’ award along with four other Agahi Awards.

The AGAHI Awards are an annual award series for journalists across Pakistan and were inaugurated in Pakistan for the very first time in March 2012.

The objective of these awards is to recognize and appreciate best journalistic practices in Pakistan, creating a healthy competition within media, encouraging ethical and professional reporting practices.

کامیابی کا تسلسل برقرار، 2018 کے 2019 میں بھی ایوارڈ کامیابی کا تسلسل برقرار، 2018 کے بعد 2019 میں بھی ایوارڈ — اے آر وائی نیوز کیلئے چینل آف دی ایئر کا ایوارڈ —- سال کا سب سے بہترین چینل جو کہ عوام نے پسند کیا — Watch complete show here: https://bit.ly/2O7CKPD#ARYNews #TheReporters Posted by ARY News on Monday, November 25, 2019

