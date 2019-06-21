ARY News wins top honour for public service messaging

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred an award upon ARY News for allocating maximum time for public service messaging in the first quarter of the current year.

During an award distribution ceremony held to recognise the contribution of the television channels in creating awareness through public service messages, ARY News managed to win the first award for allocating 7,560 minutes during the first quarter (January to March 2019) for public service messaging.

The president, during his speech, lauded the services rendered by ARY Digital Network, for public service messaging and handed over the first award to Chairman, ARY Digital Network, Haji Abdul Rauf.

The second award went to Dawn group for spending 7,440 minutes while GNN News received third award for allocating 6,660 minutes for the cause.

The ceremony was attended by First Lady Samina Arif Alvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Pemra Mirza Salim Baig, CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Jerjees Seja and other renowned media persons and anchors.

Comments

comments