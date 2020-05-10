ARY News among most supportive brands of Pakistan during Covid-19 crisis: survey

KARACHI: A survey has revealed that Pakistanis think ARY News is among the top 10 companies who have best participated in supporting the country during the Covid-19 crisis.

The survey conducted by IPSOS, world’s third-largest market research company, revealed that people feel ARY News, PTCL, Zong, Jazz and Lucky Cement are among the top companies which have come forward to support the country during the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.

The list also includes Telenor, Kisan and UBL among others.

IPSOS asked Pakistanis as to which brands/firms they think have best supported their country during the crisis. Among the participants of the survey, 60 percent belonged to urban while 40 percent were from Pakistan’s rural areas. Among them, 70 percent were men while 30 percent were women.

The participants of the survey were of the view that ARY News’ public service messages and marathon transmission helped them learn a lot about the coronavirus crisis and its severity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Its research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees.

Comments

comments