ARY News senior producer killed in road accident

KARACHI: ARY News senior producer Ghulam Mustafa Farooq was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Karachi on Thursday.

According to the details, Mustafa Farooq was on his way to the office on his motorcycle when a fast-moving truck hit him near Habib Chowrangi in SITE area.

The truck driver, after hitting the motorcyclist, managed to escape from the scene of the accident. Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted Ghulam Mustafa to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police, on the behalf of Ghulam Mustafa’s father, registered a case and launched investigations into the accident. The officials said that they were conducting raids to apprehend the truck driver.

The senior producer’s father demanded of the concerned authorities to bring the truck driver to justice.

ARY Digital Television Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Iqbal expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Ghulam Mustafa.

In 2017, in a highly grievous incident, armed robbers had gunned down an ARY News reporter and injured another on resisting a robbery bid near Khudian bus stand.

ARY News’ Chunian correspondent Abdul Razzaque had been gunned down while another correspondent from Pattoki, Muqadar Hussain, was injured in the brazen assault.

