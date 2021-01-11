ARY News team attacked by PDM activists in KP’s Malakand

MALAKAND: In a shocking incident, charged activists of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday attacked an ARY News team when it reached the venue of their public meeting in Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, the PDM’s workers attacked the ARY News team when it reached there to cover their public rally in Malakand. The activists subjected the team members to severe torture.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In order to save their lives, the team members locked themselves inside the DSNG van but the PDM’s workers attacked the van with batons and pelted stones at them.

Ignoring the instructions of their leadership, the activists continued pelting stones at the vehicle and forced the media team to leave the venue.

