ARY News helps recover huge quantity of hoarded sugar, wheat in Pattoki   

KASUR: In a country-wide drive against hoarders and profiteer, ARY News on Wednesday helped recover a huge quantity of hoarded sugar and wheat in Pattoki, ARY News reported.

According to the details, ARY News program, Zimmedar Kaun’s team along with assistant commission conducted raids in different areas of Pattoki and helped recover over 2,000 sugar bags and 1,000 bags of wheat hoarded in different areas the city.

Talking to ARY News, the assistant commissioner said that the hoarders were creating artificial shortage of the essential commodities to get maximum profit. He said that the recovered wheat and sugar will be provided to masses on government rate in the city.

Read More: Hike in flour prices: PM Imran orders crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

Earlier on January 18, Taking notice of reports regarding an illegal rise in prices of wheat flour, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a country-wide crackdown on hoarder and profiteers.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to take strict and indiscriminate action against the elements involved in illegal price hike.

He had directed the officials to take effective measures for stabilising the rates of wheat flour, the sources said and added that those involved in creating an artificial crisis of flour in the country will be dealt with iron hands.

