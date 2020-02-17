ARY’s mission against hoarders: 15,000 sugar bags seized from Balochistan

HUB: In its mission to expose hoarders and profiteers, ARY News on Wednesday helped recover a huge stock of hoarded sugar in Hub area of Balochistan.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Rohana Kakar accompanied by Team Sar-e-Aam and host Iqrar ul Hassan conducted raid at a warehouse in Hub and seized 15,000 bags of hoarded sugar.

The hoarded sugar was being sold at higher prices in Karachi’s Baldia Town and other areas of the city.

Earlier on February 12, assistant commission Pattoki, taking action on the information of team Zimmedar Kaun, had conducted raids in different areas of the city and had recover over 2,000 sugar bags and 1,000 bags of hoarded wheat.

Earlier on February 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that elements involved in profiteering and hoarding of flour and sugar will be taken to task.

Addressing the ceremony of distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards in Lahore, PM Imran had said that an inquiry was being held to ascertain the reasons for increase in price of sugar.

The prime minister, while referring to current inflation in the country, had said the contributing reasons are currency depreciation and account deficits due to policies of previous governments, Radio Pakistan reported

