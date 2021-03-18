Lawmakers must sit together to hammer out electoral reforms: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser has on Thursday written to lawmakers in the matter of constituting a parliamentary standing committee to propose electoral reforms, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the matter, the speaker has written a letter to all the lawmakers of both upper and lower houses of the parliament noting therein that lawmakers and senators from all the parties may be included in the proposed committee.

The notification of the committee will be released once the comprising members have been finalized, said Qaiser’s penned letter.

He wrote that transparency in the polls is the need of the hour and the events like in the past when votes and voters are bought and sold in a notorious business, must be put an end to before the advent of the next polls.

READ: PM forms committee to consult opposition on electoral reforms, NAB law amendments

Since both the government and the opposition parties have reservations over how Senate polls were conducted that is why it’s binding on both to jointly roll out reforms via legislation.

We have asked Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry both to reach out to opposition parties to convince them for sitting together and laying out a plan to avoid poll rigging and reservations.

No matter whether you sit in the treasury benches or in the opposition side, you must remain certain the polls were transparent and without any hiccup.

