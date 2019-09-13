Asad Khokhar takes oath as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Member Punjab Assembly Malik Asad Khokhar on Friday took oath of provincial minister at Governor House in Lahore.

Acting Punjab Governor and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered oath to him, Radio Pakistan reported.

The portfolio of the new minister will be announced later.

Asad Khokhar had won by-election on 13th December 2018 from constituency PP-168 of Provincial Assembly of the Punjab on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He won the election by 687 votes over the runner up Rana Khalid Mehmood Qadri of Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Read More: Samsam Bukhari takes oath as Punjab information minister

Earlier on March 6, Samsam Ali Bukhari had token oath as new Punjab’s Information Minister in a prestigious ceremony organised at the Governor House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had administered the oath to Bukhari.

The oath-taking ceremony had been attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, government ministers and other higher officials.

Bukhari, who had served as minister of state during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, had joined PTI in 2015. He had won the provincial assembly seat PP-201 from Sahiwal in 2018 general elections.

