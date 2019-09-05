Asad Majeed appreciates Governor Sindh’s visit to boost Pak-US trade ties

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed appreciated the visit of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to the US capital in order to boost trade between the two countries.

As per details, Ismail reached the Pakistani embassy in Washington along with his delegation on Wednesday and met envoy Asad Majeed.

The Pakistani ambassador said the visit of the governor to bolster trade relations is praiseworthy. He also recalled the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US in July.

The meeting of PM Khan with US President Donald Trump was highly beneficial as both the leaders agreed to promote the bilateral trade, Majeed said adding that the premier’s visit was very successful.

The ceremony at the embassy was also attended by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells.

In her remarks, Wells said nations will gain immensely with the improved Pak-US economic ties.

Imran Ismail had arrived in Washington Tuesday on his five-day visit to the United States.

The governor will also attend different community events during his stay.

Comments

comments