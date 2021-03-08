Angry NA Speaker blasts Bilawal for confidence-vote count comments

ISLAMABAD: Dismayed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser challenged Bilawal Bhutto over his comments earlier Monday alluding to discrepancies in legislator count on Prime Minister’s confidence vote session and said probe it in any way possible as the entire world bore witness to the counting, ARY News reported.

I ask Bilawal to satisfy his concerns however he deems necessary and find me one MNA who was absent in the session but whose vote was still counted, Asad Qaiser responded to Bilawal’s comments on alleged anomalies in the count in confidence vote session in which Pakistan Peoples Party chairman expressed concerns on the transparency.

“The entire world watched the session and media thoroughly covered it.”

Qaiser said he would never do anything that would stand him on the wrong side of history. “Will never violate the constitution no matter what happens.”

READ ALSO: Govt convenes Senate session on Tuesday

Moving on, he said of the ruling coalition’s Senate chairman candidate Sadiq Sanjrani that for the past three years he had run the upper house with iconic fairness and allowed each member an equitable chance.

I hope Sanjrani would be the collective choice of the senators as the house chairman, Qaiser said.

Separately today, the government has convened a session of the Senate on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 4:00 PM for which the Prime Minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs Babar Awan has sent the summary for the session.

“Still three days are needed to complete the number of working days required under the constitution for the Senate,” Awan said, adding, “The constitutional requirement will be completed by March 11.”

Comments

comments