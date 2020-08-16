Interest-based businesses in Pakistan to be closed soon: Asad Qaiser

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the federal government will shut interest-based businesses in Pakistan very soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Qaiser, while addressing a public meeting in Panjpir town of Swabi district, said that Moody’s released a report which stated the significant improvement in the national economy.

The speaker said that the export rate of the country has entered into its stabilised phase which exhibited the political insight of Prime Minister Imran Khan by introducing the economy-friendly policies.

He announced that a financial package of Rs1.7 billion has been approved for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district from which 58 sports grounds will be constructed for youth. Qaiser added roads, educational institutions and hospitals are being established in the district on a priority basis.

Asad Qaiser also promised to provide gas connection to all houses in all areas of Swabi. He revealed that the lawmakers were working on the finalisation of a legislative bill against the interest-based businesses. The speaker claimed that the government will soon shut all interest-based businesses across the country.

While detailing the steps for the education sector, Qaiser said that uniform curriculum syllabus will be finalised soon and students of seminaries will be taught English and Science subjects.

