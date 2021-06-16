ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser after a rumpus in the lower house of the Parliament on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a consensus on bringing the no-confidence motion was made during a meeting of joint opposition leaders, who met in Islamabad to express solidarity with Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, whose speech was disrupted during the assembly session.



It was decided to form a committee tasked with making consensus on the matter within the opposition as names for its members are currently being mulled over.

The opposition leadership termed the rumpus in the assembly as a black day in the history of democracy. “The speaker failed to perform his responsibilities as he is the guardian of the house and every member in it,” they said adding that it has been proved that Asad Qaiser is not capable of performing his duties.

The meeting, according to sources, also rejected a decision from the speaker barring seven lawmakers from attending the National Assembly proceedings and demanded a committee having equal representation of opposition and treasury benches to decide on the matter.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House over the use of foul language during the budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The entry of seven lawmakers namely, MNA, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Syed Agha Rafiullah has been banned.

