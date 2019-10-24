ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday telephoned Leader of the Opposition in the lower house of Parliament Shehbaz Sharif to inquire about the health of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, he expressed good wishes for the former prime minister and prayed for his swift recovery.

He assured the PML-N president that Nawaz will be given the best possible health facilities.

Earlier this evening, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid claimed the ailing former prime minister is satisfied with the medical facilities being provided to him at Services Hospital.

Talking to journalists, Dr. Rashid revealed that the government offered foreign doctors’ services to the ousted prime minister but he declined the proposal and expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided to him at the hospital.

He vowed to provide the best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the government is ready to allow the former prime minister to receive medical treatment wherever he likes in the country.

