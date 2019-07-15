Asad Qaiser urges opposition to show sanctity for Senate

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Monday urged opposition parties to show some sanctity for the upper house of the Parliament, Senate.

This he said while expressing his views in a meeting held in Islamabad with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Both the lawmakers expressed their resolve to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the two houses.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz was also present in the meeting.

Both the Qaiser and Sanjrani expressed satisfaction over the legislation and smooth running of parliamentary affairs between upper and lower houses.

Talking on the occasion, the chairman Senate said that the Upper House always witnessed full cooperation from the National Assembly in constitutional affairs and the Upper House also played a positive role to bring betterment in these affairs.

The speaker National Assembly urged the opposition to take steps in strengthening democracy in the country and effective planning should be set to resolve all matters with understanding and reconciliation.

Read more: Govt to thwart opposition’s bid to oust Senate chairman, PM assures Sanjrani

He said that the country moves toward development through the democratic process only and cooperation of all political forces in this regard is necessary.

It may be noted that the opposition parties have submitted no-confidence move against Sanjrani in the office of secretary Senate.

They have named Hasil Bizenjo as their candidate for the chairman Senate slot.

