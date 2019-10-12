Speaker Asad Qaiser meets Turkish President Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the third international speakers’ conference of the regional countries in Turkey.

During the meeting, Qaiser and Erdogan exchanged views of the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah and the matters relating to mutual interests.

Qaiser said that Islamabad and Ankara are close allies and Pakistan is proud of its exemplary friendship with Turkey. He added that both countries have supported each other in tough time.

The speaker praised the speech of the Turkish president in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which exhibited Ankara’s complete support to the Kashmiris. Qaiser urged for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of IOJK.

President Erdogan said that the Turkish nationals considered Pakistanis as their brother and friend. He said that his country gives significant importance to his ties with Pakistan.

While praising the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Erdogan termed as the strong representation of Kashmiri people and Muslim Ummah.

The president said that the Indian steps in IOJK are immoral and illegal. He urged the Indian government to end curfew in the occupied Kashmir. He vowed to support the Kashmiris till the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a two-day visit to Pakistan commencing from October 23, diplomatic sources said on October 10.

Sources said that the Turkish president will arrive in Pakistan on a official two-day visit. During the visit, President Erdogan will meet the top political and military leadership of the country.

Pakistan and Turkey will also hold the session of strategic dialogues on October 23 and 24 respectively.

