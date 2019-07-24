Decision for production orders to be made under law: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Wednesday that he would decide for the issuance of production orders in accordance with law, ARY News reported.

Asad Qaiser, during an informal conversation with media representatives, said that the opposition leadership has stepped back from his stance over ‘Charter of Economy’. “However, I’ve tried to bring the government and opposition closer at parliamentary level,” he added.

“The sessions of the standing committees can be summoned anytime after getting formal permission,” said Qaiser.

The speaker clarified that he will not make any decision which came in violation of the courts.

While commenting over the Imran Khan’s visit to the United States, he said that the premier’s recent visit to US was very successful and expressed hopes for the country to move towards the stability.

He, however, urged the government to make efforts for controlling rising prices of dollar in order to reduce inflation. “The present government has made effective investments during its first 10 months and we are facing many challenges. The scope of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is being expanded.”

Qaiser highlighted that the Secretariat is following the direction of PM Khan for adopting austerity and it had returned Rs630 million to the Finance Division in the last year after reducing its expenditures.

“If you are asking about my foreign visits, only Rs1 million is spent so far from the national exchequer. Whereas, the NA Secretariat had auctioned eight car.”

