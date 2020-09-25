Asad Qaiser seeks proposals for election reforms, GB polls

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders on September 28 to seek recommendations from the political leadership over the next elections and the Gilgit-Baltistan polls in November.

As per details, Asad Qaiser has dispatched invitation letters to the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly, including Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mahmood, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sheikh Rasheed, Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar and Nawabzada Shahzeen Bugti.

The speaker National Assembly asked all the parliamentary leaders to propose amendments to relevant laws, rules and procedures for the transparency of elections in Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Wednesday, President Dr. Arif Alvi given go-ahead to holding of general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly on November 15.

He had approved a summary regarding the polls sent to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

Previously, the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission had postponed the elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly and suspended the election schedule issued on July 2.

