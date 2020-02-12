Asad Umar refutes news of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s replacement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar on Wednesday ruled out replacement of Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

He was talking to media men outside the Supreme Court before commencement of Railways deficit case hearing.

Fake news continue to float in Islamabad, but Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to continue as adviser for Finance, Asad Umar said and added that no doubt people are facing crunch economic conditions.

He said government is going in right direction for the revival of the ill economy and to end increasing inflation. “Insh Allah situation will improve.”

Read more: PM denies replacing Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh: Sources

Replying to a question regarding, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi, Umar said according to his knowledge, the FBR chief is ill and he is unaware about reports of his unhappiness with the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi had denied speculations about his resignation from the top taxation office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent finance adviser and his team are currently involved in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of the third tranche of US$6 billion loans.

Comments

comments