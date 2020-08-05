Rs200 bn to be spent on Balochistan uplift projects this year: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that Rs200 billion would be spent on development projects in Balochistan province in the ongoing fiscal year, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting to review development projects in one of the least developed provinces in the country, the minister directed the authorities to prepare a fast-track programme for development in South Balochistan areas.

The planning and development ministry will timely release funds for the projects, announced Asad Umar as he stressed upon finalizing uplift projects in Balochistan after a consultation process.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to provide better IT and energy facilities in Balochistan province.

“We have taken special measures for development in South Balochistan on the directives of the prime minister,” he said and announced to spend Rs200 billion for uplift projects in the province this year.

Read More: Current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan: Asim Bajwa

The federal minister also formed two committees with one headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and the other led jointly by Federal Minister for Ports Ali Zaidi and Adviser to PM for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

One of the committees would devise a plan for the development of water resources, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and energy projects while another committee would implement upon uplift projects in Gwadar area of the province.

Comments

comments