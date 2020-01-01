Centre willing to work with Sindh for betterment of people’s lives: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said the federal government is willing to work with Sindh for the betterment of the province’s people, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar was addressing a press conference in Karachi along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

He said every political party had the right to politicking there shouldn’t be any politics on matters relating to the improvement of the lives of citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to appoint him as the focal person for the implementation of the Centre’s projects in Sindh two months ago, the federal minister said.

He said the government has allocated budget for the Green Line bus project this year. The planning minister said that more funds were required to complete the Green Line project.

Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the people of Karachi have given mandate to the PTI, “We have to do something for Karachi.”

He stressed the need of an early completion of the K-IV water project to address the water crisis in Karachi.

The Nespak has completed the work of re-designing of the K-IV project, he said.

The federal government has provided funds for the federal government projects in Karachi, Asad Umar said.

The Public-Private Authority for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has started functioning, he said. The authority has been constitued for private sector’s partnership in projects. “The government have limited resources, so as the private sector’s partnership is necessary,” he further said.

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will be completed with an estimated cost of 200 billion dollars, the federal minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate various projects in Karachi in February, he added.

