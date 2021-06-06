KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar took shots at Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over his letter complaining about alleged bias in Sindh’s development, ARY News reported.

Responding to CM Murad’s allegations regarding the discriminatory attitude of the Centre towards Sindh, the federal minister in a press conference said that the Centre will spend on the people of Sindh — not its government.

“I think the chief minister is confused because he is unable to distinguish between the people of the province and the government of Sindh,” he said and affirmed the federal government’s commitment to development projects in Sindh.

Asad Umar further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) government believes in the service of the entire country without any discrimination. “Imran Khan is the prime minister of an entire country and he does not do biased politics.”

The planning minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced two mega-development packages for Sindh and allocated 32 per cent more amount for the province.

Asad Umar also provided details of various major development projects underway in Sindh:

The K-IV water supply project to be completed by the federal government

Billions of rupees were being spent and more would be spent on Karachi’s nullahs by next year

The Green Line bus rapid transit system project would be operational by September

More than Rs6.5bn are set aside for Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

More than Rs5bn for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)

Rs8bn for Sindh’s universities

Funds for various canals, small dams and water project.

While speaking of the criticism levelled by Shah against the neglect of motorway projects, the federal minister said that the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project had been started by the previous government but it was PTI’s government that finished the project.

Talking about the Hyderabad Sukkur motorway, Asad Umar said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the project last week and its bidding process would be completed soon.

“PTI government is working on Rs300bn motorway projects across the country. PPP-led Sindh government which is ruling in Sindh for the past several years did not spend even a penny on the construction of motorways,” he added.

The minister also criticised the chief minister for doing “dirty politics” over water distribution.

