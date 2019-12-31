Asad Umar, Hafeezur Rehman discuss development projects in GB    

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, current political situation, uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar assured the chief minister of every possible assistance and provision of necessary funds for the development projects in GB.

Hafeezur Rehman said that timely completion of infrastructure development projects will boost tourism in the area.

Earlier on October 3, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will address the grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur had maintained that the incumbent government will make Gilgit-Baltistan self-sufficient by promoting tourism in the area.

He had said that Prime Minister Imran was interested in progress of Gilgit Baltistan and had added that he would inaugurate various development projects in Skardu.

